Partner Content How TECNO is embracing iF Design Award with CAMON 19 series

Nowadays, leading-edge technology is still the maximal selling point of smartphone manufacturers, but beyond that, differentiated and stylish design is gradually becoming a key factor to occupy market share. Excellent cell phone design is not just a decoration of the exterior or pure craft polishing, but also a kind of sensual experience that brings consumers a sense of personalized expression.

This is also where TECNO’s effort into. With the continuous pursuit of up-to-date exterior back-cover design, TECNO collected the iF Design Award for its recently-announced CAMON 19 Pro series smartphones, which were praised by international design experts.

The iF Design Award is a highly influential and world-renowned organization for its "independent, rigorous and reliable" screening standards. These two honors validate TECNO’s capability to combine high-performance, high-value smartphones with stunning designs for young fashionistas.

The industry's TOP 1 0.98mm Slimmest Bezel

TECNO has spent a lot of time and energy to essentially eliminate the traditional broad, black bezel around the phones. In this series, TECNO CAMON 19 Pro applies one of the thinnest bezels in the industry –0.98 millimeters to be exact, in order to create a greater expansion of visual range. This enables TECNO CAMON 19 Pro bring the users ultra-greater expansion of visual range and ultimate design aesthetics experience. As the 132-member iF Design Awards jury noted, “TECNO CAMON 19 Pro adopts a borderless design to create a fresh borderless ultra-narrow screen experience for users.”

Aesthetic design of dual-ring triple-camera layout

TECNO CAMON 19 Pro applies the ingenious dual-ring triple-camera layout, which also illustrates the ultimate fusion of aesthetic design and professional performance. The powerful dual-ring triple-camera layout perfectly balances the camera and back panel aesthetic design to create the ultimate overall feeling. The metal dual-ring is perfectly integrated with the strong and professional triple camera using anodizing process, bringing a sense of professional performance with the double ring and triple camera.

Dazzling backshell with 200 million stars

The diamond coating of 200 million stars on the back shell is like a bright starry sky. It moves the milky way to the phone with delicate touch, non-stick fingerprints and premium texture.

The innovative technology behind the design

What we called “a good design” is always the one that perfectly combines beauty and functions, and this is the reason why CAMON 19 series stands out.

From the vertical quad camera of the TECNO CAMON 17 series to the vertical triple camera of the TECNO CAMON 18 series, TECNO is trying to figure out a more stylish camera layout to balance the rear camera aesthetic design and the photography effect. TECNO CAMON 19 series is featured in the dual-ring triple-camera layout. But at the same time, the more simplified cameras bring stronger photography experiences with new technology such as RGBW technology with a high-clear crystal glass lens, which allows people to capture brighter and clearer photos, especially at night times.

Besides, when the ultra-narrow screen combined with 6.78-inch FHD+ display, boasting a Wide Color Gamut and a 120 Hertz refresh rate, it can provide a stunning viewing experience with superb clarity, brightness, and color accuracy, no matter when users are playing a game, watching videos, or scrolling through a social media feed.





Thanks to the fusion of technology and the unique design, TECNO CAMON 19 Pro offers increasingly professional smartphone photography experience as well as the up-to-date stylish design to users who love fashion and have high expectation on aesthetics. The CAMON 19 series have been unveiled in the

New York launch event, and will be available around the world in late June.