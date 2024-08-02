KEZA by Mi Vida - A Sustainable Oasis in Nairobi's Urban Landscape

Nestled in the tranquil Riruta area, KEZA is a pioneering residential development that harmonizes modern living with sustainability. Spanning 7.5 acres, this visionary project offers a unique blend of premium amenities designed to enhance the lifestyle of its residents, while minimizing environmental impact. As Nairobi grapples with rapid urbanization and the pressing need for sustainable housing, KEZA emerges as a model of innovation and community-focused design.

A Thoughtful Design for Sustainable Living

One of the standout features of this establishment, is its commitment to sustainability. The development has been meticulously planned to occupy only 45 per cent of the total land available, allowing for ample green spaces that promote biodiversity and enhance residents' quality of life. The innovative design incorporates rainwater harvesting systems, directing surface runoff from concrete areas into strategically located garden spaces. This not only nourishes the local ecosystem but also contributes to the site's water table, exemplifying a responsible approach to resource management.

Moreover, KEZA is engineered to reduce energy consumption by an impressive 26 per cent compared to similar developments. Each apartment is designed to maximize natural light, with large windows on the external facade ensuring that residents can enjoy daylight for most of the day. This thoughtful design minimizes reliance on artificial lighting, leading to significant energy savings.





Premium Amenities for a Balanced Lifestyle

The amenities at KEZA are crafted to foster community interaction and enhance well-being. The promenade serves as a vibrant artery, connecting diverse functional spaces like outdoor gyms, seating areas, and plazas. This dynamic environment encourages residents to engage with one another, promoting a sense of belonging and community spirit.

The courtyards and Mugumo Plaza provide inviting hubs for relaxation and social engagement, enriching the overall living experience. These communal spaces are designed to cultivate a strong sense of community, allowing residents to connect, unwind, and enjoy their surroundings.

For those prioritizing health and fitness, the state-of-the-art fitness centre is equipped with modern facilities that promote wellness. Additionally, the swimming pool offers a luxurious retreat, perfect for relaxation or social gatherings. The clubhouse, with its sophisticated design and upscale ambiance, serves as an ideal venue for events and leisure activities, ensuring that residents have access to spaces that enhance their lifestyle.

The sky garden provides panoramic views, allowing residents to unwind amidst lush greenery. Whether savouring a morning coffee or enjoying a sunset cocktail, this elevated sanctuary offers a peaceful escape from the urban hustle below, reinforcing KEZA’s commitment to integrating nature into everyday life.

Strategic Location Enhancing Accessibility and Appeal

KEZA's strategic location near the Kikuyu/Naivasha Road Junction significantly enhances its accessibility and appeal. Situated within convenient proximity to major employment centres like Westlands, Upper Hill, and the Central Business District (CBD), KEZA is an attractive option for tenants looking to minimize commute times and transportation costs. This proximity to job opportunities makes it an ideal choice for professionals seeking a balanced lifestyle. The location along the Kikuyu/Naivasha Road Junction also provides excellent connectivity to essential amenities, shopping centres, and entertainment options. This well-connected environment contributes to KEZA's desirability, ensuring that residents have easy access to everything they need for daily living.

Furthermore, Riruta and the general Naivasha Road area have been among Nairobi's most preferred locations for tenants seeking convenient housing. KEZA's strategic positioning allows it to capitalize on this high rental demand, ensuring sustained occupancy rates and attractive returns for investors. The development's pricing structure, ranging from Ksh2.9 million to Ksh8.5 million, caters to a broader demographic, making it accessible to a larger pool of potential residents and investors.





Unique Features Setting KEZA Apart

What truly sets KEZA apart from other housing projects in Nairobi is its diverse range of housing options, including studio, one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments. This variety caters to different lifestyles and family sizes, making it appealing to a wide demographic. Additionally, its sustainability focus, community-centric design, and comprehensive amenities further enhance its uniqueness.

The project promises high rental yields exceeding 8 per cent and projected returns of over 20 per cent in the medium term, making it an attractive investment opportunity. By offering affordable housing options in a fast-growing residential neighbourhood, it addresses the increasing demand for quality, accessible living spaces.

Commitment to Local Economies

Another notable aspect of this establishment is its dedication to reducing embodied energy in construction materials. By partnering with local vendors and suppliers for up to 70 per cent of its construction materials, it not only minimizes transportation-related emissions but also supports local businesses. This commitment to community development further enhances the project's appeal, demonstrating that sustainable living can also stimulate local economies.





Conclusion