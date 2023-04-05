Partner Content Africa’s largest digital asset prime broker and exchange lands in Kenya

By OVEX

The number one prime brokerage and digital asset exchange on the African continent, OVEX, is now available in Kenya.

OVEX is an African cryptocurrency exchange that bridges the gap between the world of traditional finance and crypto. The exchange pioneered institutional access to crypto in South African and is now available in over 16 African jurisdictions.

With OVEX you can buy, sell, store, and earn cryptocurrency with complete surety in the safety of your funds. This is because OVEX boasts the highest standards of compliance and security. The exchange was originally built for institutions but is now available to everyday traders.

Operating as an institutional-grade exchange means adhering to the highest standards of compliance. OVEX is the most licensed exchange on the continent; even achieving accreditation in fields outside the realm of cryptocurrency. This puts OVEX in a unique position - capable of providing an A-Z service to its clients that span the world of crypto and traditional finance.

OVEX is renowned for quenching the demand for institutional access to crypto in Africa. This is because the market maker is uniquely positioned to offer high-volume investors the best pricing on volume.

Over and above the best pricing on volume – OVEX offers its clients access to a bespoke OTC desk supported by a dedicated trading team - available 24/7 to help these clients meet their investing goals + objectives. A white-glove service sharing resemblance to the same attentiveness found in private banking was previously amiss in crypto before OVEX came along.

OVEX has a deep liquidity engine which enables the exchange to buy and sell cryptoassets quickly and at stable prices. This gives large (whale) investors peace of mind when trading on the exchange knowing their orders (no matter the size) are settled instantaneously with ZERO slippage and off of open order books.

OVEX also offers an instant buy/sell trading tool that enables retail crypto investors to bypass complicated order books. At the simple click of a button OVEX empowers the everyday crypto trader to access the most competitive rates on over 60 different cryptocurrency pairs. Being able to instantly buy and sell cryptocurrency at these prices means even crypto newbies can trade like the pros.

Beyond cryptocurrency trading - OVEX is dedicated towards bringing its crypto toolkit to Africa to solve real-world problems plaguing the continent’s banking sector. These include key areas such as cross-border payments and trade finance.

OVEX already processes millions of dollars in monthly volume enabling African businesses to make cross border payments at a fraction of the cost and at lightning speed.

Some of the OVEX exchange features include:

The ability to offer clients large credit lines and trade instantly;

A dedicated trading team is on hand 24/7 (exclusive for OTC clients);

Instant execution;

State-of-the-art institutional-grade security;

Zero price slippage (prices are locked on orders of any size);

OVEX offers the largest range of currency pairs and digital assets;

The ability to transact across multiple jurisdictions;

Robust balance sheet and credit history; and

Competitive transaction pricing for larger orders

