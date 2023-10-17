Partner Content Safeguarding businesses amidst escalating cyber threats

The rule will always be: As long as something operates over the internet, it can be targeted by malicious people.

Hackers will target you. That is why, if you are thinking of an internet connection for your business and ways of ensuring you don’t lose all your sweat to a hacker perched on a couch in a dinghy downtown establishment, you need to be aware of the JANJEZ principle and how it goes hand-in-hand with Safaricom Business.

J – Jumpstarting capability

Is your business slackening? Is productivity down? You might think of every other way to save the ship but if you are not well grounded in terms of the connectivity and productivity solutions you have, you might be flogging a dead horse.

Aware of the power of this, Safaricom Business has gone big on secure connectivity solutions designed for businesses. With this, a business is assured of a path to success.

A – Advanced provider

Business is too important to be left to trial-and-error initiatives. Safaricom Business is in the league of experienced and advanced providers that have tried and tested solutions. It helps businesses thwart these attacks by identifying abnormal traffic patterns and diverting malicious requests away from the network.

This ensures that the business’s online services remain operational, protecting its reputation and customer trust. With Safaricom Business’ Kinga Protection, your online activities stay smooth and uninterrupted.

N – Network firewall

Ever heard of the Hosted Firewall Solution? Imagine it as “watchman” that maintains a sentry above your online activities. With Safaricom Business’ secure internet service, you don’t need to worry about setting up complicated equipment.

This solution thus saves you time and money. Instead of spending on expensive equipment, you can focus on growing your business. Your network watchman contracted to watch over your Safaricom fibre internet “gate” is always on, working quietly behind the scenes, letting you focus on your work without any stress. You can click here to get more information.

There is also the managed firewall service. Say now you have multiple gates into your property from different service providers. The Managed Firewall Service is the shield that keeps all your different gates secure. With this service, you get a security solution that fits your business perfectly, standardised across all your gates, no matter who or where you got them from.

If you need special protections, it’s like having a shield made just for you. Imagine having your own security team that’s always there to protect your business from any dangers.

Additionally, Safaricom Business’ Managed Firewall Service is also SD-WAN-ready. This might sound a bit technical, but it means you can use the best and safest internet services (or gates) – for your online activities, no matter who you get it from.

It’s like having a super-smart watchman-cum-guide who not only keeps you safe but also helps you choose the best routes in the digital world. You can get more information here.

J – Junior is a lie

Let no one lie to you that your business is too junior or too small to be targeted by crooks. Small businesses are the lifeblood of economies, often serving as engines of innovation and growth. However, their limited resources, including budget and personnel, can make them vulnerable to cyber threats.

Cybercriminals are aware of this and exploit it to their advantage. From email phishing attacks and ransomware to data breaches and distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks, the tactics employed by cybercriminals are becoming more intricate and difficult to counter. A successful breach can lead to financial loss, reputational damage, and even business closure.

E – Expense on business

When it comes to the conversation about service versus expense, Safaricom Business steals the show due to its pricing. While being ranked the most reliable and secure connection for businesses, fibre connection from Safaricom Business has also kept the reputation of being pocket-friendly, with packages for small businesses ranging from Sh3,000 to Sh4,500.

Z – Zero outages

Does your connectivity provider pledge zero outages? Safaricom Business is confident of its connectivity systems. This is because network providers themselves are not immune to attacks. A quick search online clearly shows how providers have increasingly become top targets due to the crucial role they play in connecting businesses to the digital world.

Recent trends have shown that cybercriminals are targeting internet service providers to gain access to multiple clients’ networks through a single breach. This highlights the importance of selecting a provider with a proven track record in cybersecurity and the capacity to safeguard against attacks that could have far-reaching consequences.

For more information click here.

