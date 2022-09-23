Partner Content Stima, a new dawn for Sacco banking in Kenya

By Millicent Mwololo

More by this Author

A new path is lighting up for the Sacco sub-sector in Kenya. Product innovation and the deployment of technology have transformed traditional Sacco banking across the country.

Leading the market is Stima DT Sacco which has revolutionalised Sacco banking in Kenya with bespoke financial solutions that empower its members, from the young aggressive investors to the seasoned more cautious savers. In a market that has a thirst for responsive financial products that meet emerging needs and give value, Stima has competitively won market confidence as Kenya’s high-yielding Sacco, giving favourable returns to investors.

The Sacco offers attractive dividends and rebates, growing wealth for members. Members enjoy a high dividend rate on share capital, with a record 14 per cent in 2021. Similarly, the Sacco is synonymous with high-interest rebates on Alpha deposit savings, having clocked 10.75 per cent in 2021. Besides, Stima Sacco members have access to low-premium insurance products, such as medical cover and auto policy.

Stima Sacco has stood out in the market as a caring and listening investment partner, as it provides a wide range of customised financial solutions to its members, giving them a hand-up in life.

Loans at below-the-market rates

Members are able to access loans at low interest rates, and they can access deposit-based loans at up to five times their Alpha deposit savings. They also enjoy a high limit of salary-based loans of up to Sh3 million. The turn-around time in the processing of loans is within 24 hours.

Membership to Kenya’s best-performing Sacco gives access to Shariah-compliant banking services and 24-hour Stima Sacco Mlangoni Agency banking services. Members also have access to 24-hour alternative banking channels: M-PAWA mobile banking and ATM. Sacco members have access to quick and convenient M-Pawa mobile-based loans up to Sh120000.

Attractive ‘Jipange na Kwako’ mortgages

It is time to ‘Jipange na Kwako’ (plan for your home) with Stima Sacco. At a time when the housing sector has been hard hit by high-mortgage rates, Stima Sacco has bravely stepped up to meet Kenya’s ever-growing housing deficit with one of Kenya’s most ambitious and competitive mortgage products. The Sacco has responded to the need for affordable and decent housing with flexible mortgage rates of up to 9 per cent per annum on a reducing balance, with a stretched repayment of up to 25 years.

Members enjoy maximum mortgage loans of up to Sh4 million in Nairobi and Sh3 million outside of Nairobi. With Sh200,000 minimum Alpha deposits and minimum shares worth Sh20,000, you can ‘Jipange na Kwako’ and own your dream home with Stima Sacco. The Sacco has opened its mortgage facilities to individuals on permanent employment, and on contract.

‘Jipange na Kwako’ mortgages, allows members to access funds at competitive rates. Compared to what is currently in the market, “Jipange na Kwako’ has flexible security requirements and is therefore client-sensitive. With the mortgage, members enjoy the freedom to purchase an already built residential house or use the funds to construct the home of their dreams.

The product is accessible to members of Stima Sacco who have a monthly salary and have made uninterrupted six-moths regular contributions prior to the application date. They must also have demonstrated the ability to pay with the loan repayment not exceeding two-thirds of their basic salary. Applicants should also have been in employment or work for at least 12 months, and in current employment for at least six months.

Stima Sacco has embraced inclusivity and diversity in empowering communities with access to financial Sacco. The Sacco has widened its membership base, attracting employed and business individuals, corporates, groups, investors, Kenyans in diaspora and Yasar Shariah.

The Sacco has enabled Kenyans in the diaspora to save, access affordable credit, and invest back home, hassle-free. Diaspora banking also allows members to access safe and affordable money transfer options with easy access to virtual monitoring of their accounts.

Become a member of Stima DT Sacco

1. Fill membership form.

2. Provide copy of National Identity Card, Passport-size photo and KRA Pin Number.

3. Provide other KYC documents as per the membership category.





Sacco of choice

High dividend rate on share capital, with a record 14 per cent in 2021.

High-interests rebates on Alpha deposit savings, having clocked 10.75 per cent in 2021.

Low-premium insurance products, such as medical cover and auto policy.

Deposit-based loans at up to five times your Alpha deposit savings.

High-limit of salary-based loans of up to Sh3 million.

Loans processed within one day.

Shariah-compliant banking services.

24-hour Stima Sacco Mlangoni Agency banking services.

24-hour alternative banking channels: M-PAWA mobile banking and ATM.

Quick and convenient M-Pawa mobile-based loans up to Sh120000.





For more information, please contact us:

Tel: +254 703 024 000

+254 703 024 001

Email: [email protected]

Location: Stima Sacco Plaza Mushembi Road, Parklands

[email protected]