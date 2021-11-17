Ann Kananu finally takes oath of office as third Nairobi governor

Economy
All Stories
Economy
House prices rise at fastest pace in over three years
Economy
Yatani summoned over Sh2bn relief expenditure for drought victims
Economy
KRA tax goal rises Sh19bn after bar hours extended
Economy
Governors want tougher jail terms for NHIF fraud
News
Counties
East Africa
World
All Stories
News
DCI wants 2 KPA bosses ousted over cargo theft
Counties
Tycoon fights grandsons’ claim to Sh7bn property
Counties
Jambojet to add 8 flights on coast route ahead of holidays
Counties
Kisumu Dunga water plant to give way for port, jetty
Corporate
Companies
Enterprise
Health
Industry
MarketPlace
Shipping & Logistics
Technology
All Stories
Companies
Kenya Power staff, spouses slapped with shock bank, M-Pesa account audits
Corporate
INTERVIEW: KCB upbeat about growth and dividend momentum
Companies
Rai family to set up power plant at Busia miller
Companies
KCB plans to buy out minority shareholders in Rwanda unit
Lifestyle
BD Life
Art
Fashion
Design & Interiors
Gardening
Food & Drinks
Health & Fitness
Man about town
Music
Personal Finance
Profiles
Society
Travel
Book Review
All Stories
Society
The complex relationship between steam power, colonialism and slavery
Art
Kitfest makes breakthroughs to attract global attention
Lifestyle
How Nick's mission to boost football hit the wall
Society
The independent woman: Simultaneously too much and yet not enough
Opinion & Analysis
Columnists
Editorials
Ideas & Debate
Letters
All Stories
Columnists
KABAARA: Uhuru’s final budget is a suicide pass to our next President
Columnists
MAINA: How KRA can create trust as an efficient tax administrator
Columnists
OORO: Customer retention must worry businesses
Columnists
THUO: Why Kenya needs the nuclear power and energy agency
Markets
Capital Markets
Commodities
Currencies
Global Markets
Market News
All Stories
Commodities
Flowers rot in farms amid KQ, Ethiopia freight wars
Commodities
Kenya risks Sh150bn loss in pesticides ban
Capital Markets
Kenyans spent Sh53bn savings in school, household items
Market News
Shelter Afrique gets Sh2.1m capital injection from Gambia
Data Hub
All Stories
Data Hub
Eldoret steps up the pace in fourth Kenyan city race
Data Hub
Irony of 2.4m Kenyans facing starvation as grain farmers grapple with market hurdles
Data Hub
High-yielding GMO cotton wins over Tana River farmers
Data Hub
Not so fast: Why Kenya is likely to abandon variety
Videos
All Stories
Videos
Chat with KCB CFO, Lawrence Kimathi, on the Q3 results
Videos
Electric vehicle automaker Fisker unveils 'the world's most sustainable car'
Videos
Salama millers explain how the plant started
Videos
Ethiopian journalist wins UK award for Tigray reporting
Special Reports
All Stories
Economy
News
Corporate
Lifestyle
Opinion & Analysis
Markets
Data Hub
Videos
Special Reports
Menu
No video available.
Ann Kananu finally takes oath of office as third Nairobi governor