KMC to buy livestock in drought-hit Tharaka Nithi

Herders in Tharaka Nithi County hit by the ongoing drought will benefit from a livestock off-take programme by the national government.Addressing journalists at her office in Chuka town, County Commissioner Beverly Opwora said Kenya Meat Commission (KMC), in collaboration with the National Drought Management Authority (NDMA), will buy livestock to save farmers from incurring huge losses through death and malnutrition.