Manufacturers call for restructuring of time use tariff

Economy
All Stories
Economy
Billionaire Rai sons fight in court over father’s wealth
Economy
China signals cuts in loans to Africa after reduction of financing pledge
Economy
Uhuru rules out lockdown amid new Covid threat
Economy
CBK rules out setting mobile loan rate caps
News
Counties
East Africa
World
All Stories
News
Vice-chancellors to sit on CUE board in Bill
News
Obure drags Musalia into Sh1.3bn Anglo Leasing graft scandal
Tanzania
Tanzania cable car plan to lift tourism in Kilimanjaro
Counties
Nakuru becomes Kenya's fourth city
Corporate
Companies
Enterprise
Health
Industry
MarketPlace
Shipping & Logistics
Technology
All Stories
Companies
KCB acquisition of Tanzanian bank flops
Companies
Ketraco executive’s 40 homes, 8 cars linked to bribes
Companies
One tribe accounts for 35pc of KPA jobs
Technology
How that gift voucher could come in digital form this time
Lifestyle
BD Life
Art
Fashion
Design & Interiors
Gardening
Food & Drinks
Health & Fitness
Man about town
Music
Personal Finance
Profiles
Society
Travel
Book Review
All Stories
Society
KARANJA: Every business must carry out a human resource audit
Society
Bureaucracy that kills dreams and creativity
Society
MUNGAI: Why firms should look beyond earnings target
Health & Fitness
DR NJENGA: Promoting mental health at the office
Opinion & Analysis
Columnists
Editorials
Ideas & Debate
Letters
All Stories
Letters
OMBANE: Ensure the disabled get decent jobs, income
Columnists
KIMANI: Why people most at risk of HIV in Kenya aren’t using preventive drugs
Ideas & Debate
OIGARA: SMEs will recover quicker if accorded innovative support
Columnists
NDEMO: Service providers failing public utilities
Markets
Capital Markets
Commodities
Currencies
Global Markets
Market News
All Stories
Market News
Kenyans living abroad spend Sh2.4bn in remittance costs
Market News
Dubai firm eyes more vegetables from Kenya
Capital Markets
Households borrow more as spending fears ease
Market News
CBK revises growth projection to 6.4pc on strong H1 show
Data Hub
All Stories
Data Hub
Farmers in fresh drive for ban on deadly pesticides
Data Hub
Cases backlog rise show effects of understaffing, pandemic on Judiciary
Data Hub
Industrialisation dream keeps county executives awake eight years later
Data Hub
Counties in joint effort to control livestock diseases
Videos
All Stories
Videos
Nakuru awarded city status
Videos
Top 40 Under 40 men finalists feted
Videos
Manufacturers call for restructuring of time use tariff
Videos
Banks scout for opportunities as Nakuru is elevated to city status
Special Reports
All Stories
Economy
News
Corporate
Lifestyle
Opinion & Analysis
Markets
Data Hub
Videos
Special Reports
Menu
No video available.
Manufacturers call for restructuring of time use tariff