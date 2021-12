Value of horticultural exports rises by 6pc

Horticulture earnings jumped by six percent to Sh145.4 billion during the last 11 months on the back of high demand for fresh produce as export destinations continue to relax Covid-19 restrictions.

During the January-November 2021 period, the earnings increased by Sh8.7 billion from Sh136.7 billion registered in the same period in 2020.