Companies StanChart renews search for start-ups managed by women

Public Services, Youth and Gender Affairs Cabinet Secretary Margaret Kobia. PHOTO | FRANCIS NDERITU | NMG

Standard Chartered #ticker:SCBK has kicked off a search for a second cohort of women-led technology startups which will see five entrepreneurs win Sh1 million each.

Through the Women in Tech Incubator, a partnership between the lender and Strathmore University, 10 businesses will benefit from mentorship and seed funding.

Shortlisted start-ups will be selected to go through a 12-week incubation period after which five will win Sh1 million.

“The Women In Tech Incubator programme will help identify, grow and bring to the market unique business ideas and change the fortunes of women entrepreneurs and business owners in Kenya,” said Public Services, Youth and Gender Affairs Cabinet Secretary Margaret Kobia while speaking during the launch on Monday.

Last year, the five businesses which received seed funding were solar cooler company Maziwa Plus, e-commerce platform Heri Online, insurance information app Bismart, career solutions hub Zydii and Africa Solutions.