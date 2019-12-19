Companies Opera Mini in music download deal with Mdundo

Global web operator Opera has partnered with Mdundo, an African music sharing platform, in an agreement that will see the latter’s users gain access and listen to and download music listed on the platform for free.

Users of Opera Mini web browser will have access to music of different genres and from various artists who hail from Kenya, Nigeria, Ghana, Tanzania, South Africa, Uganda, Mozambique, Zambia and Zimbabwe. Opera Mini users will tap Mdundo’s music library which features 100 most popular songs in each country.

Opera Mini is a data-saving browser with about 100 million users around the world.

“Mdundo has changed the way people listen to music on their smartphones. Now with Mdundo support in Opera Mini, music lovers can access a catalogue that includes the best local artists, the most popular songs in their country, and the fastest growing independent local artist platform,” said Product Director of Opera Mini Africa, Michael Gray.

Opera is planning to use this partnership to expand the functionalities of its browser.

Mdundo is a streaming music services in Africa founded in Kenya six years ago and features the largest catalogues of independent African artists. The platform allows the musicians to easily upload their songs, manage their catalogue and commercialise their music themselves.