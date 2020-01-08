Companies 4G Capital gets Sh202 million for SME loans

4G says it has been recording a repayment rate of 94 percent. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Private equity firm 4G Capital has taken a $2 million (Sh202 million) loan for onward lending to small businesses in Kenya and Uganda.

The new loan was provided by Ceniarth LLC, an investment vehicle of American Diane Isenberg whose family fortune is estimated at more than Sh50 billion.

“4G Capital is pleased to announce the completion of its second round of fundraising. The investment was secured by a $2 million (Sh202 million) debt facility from Ceniarth LLC, bringing the total raised to $4 million (Sh404 million).

“4G Capital will use the investment for onward lending to its growing customer base of informal micro, small and medium-sized enterprises across Kenya and Uganda.”

The company says it has issued revolving loans of more than Sh90 million (Sh9 billion) in 750,000 transactions. Most of 4G clients are owner-operator businesses with daily net incomes of between Sh200 and Sh500 per day.

They have short business cycles of one to 30 days.

“Over the last 12 months, revenue has increased by 97 percent as 4G Capital supported over 60,000 micro, small and medium-sized enterprises,” the company said.

“By the end of this year, 4G Capital will have lent $43.6m (Sh4.4 billion), surpassing all expectations.”

4G says it registers repayment rates of about 94 percent, adding that the short term loans are settled using the borrowers’ business cash flows and not new debt.

“We are proud to support 4G Capital as a best-in-class financial lender that listens to the needs of the communities that it serves,” Diane Isenberg, the founder of Ceniarth, said in a statement.