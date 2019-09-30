Companies Apple devices reseller opens outlet in Nairobi

The centre will allow customers to experience Apple’s computers and devices hands-on and receive advice from the trained technicians. PHOTO | AFP

Local reseller for Apple devices, Personal Systems, has opened its Sh5 million mono-brand outlet for products from the American company.

The refit was fully funded by Apple through Redington, Apple’s appointed independent value-added distributor for Africa.

Mono-brand stores are the next big thing locally,” said Personal Systems Managing Director Mahmood Khambiye.

He said the centre would allow customers to experience Apple’s computers and devices hands-on and receive advice from the trained technicians.

The launch comes at a time when Apple is eying the African market, which has been dominated by Chinese mobile makers.

“Our job is to offer value addition to products we distribute, that is why the success of this project is a boost to our portfolio and a continuation of our splendid partnership with Apple,” said Redington Marketing Manager Christine Judy.

Device makers are opting to have stand-alone stores with their products to woo discerning consumers who want to see and test products before purchase.