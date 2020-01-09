Companies Awuondo’s pay unchanged after leaving CEO role

NCBA Bank Kenya chairman Isaac Awuondo. PHOTO | SALATON NJAU

NCBA Bank Kenya #ticker:NIC Chairman Isaac Awuondo continues to earn the same salary he took home while serving as CBA Group managing director.

The merger between NIC and CBA in October last year led to the unveiling of a new leadership team with former NIC Group CEO John Gachora appointed to also lead the combined business, the NCBA Group.

Mr Awuondo relinquished his executive role and was appointed the chairman of the group’s business in Kenya. He, however, retains his compensation running into millions of shillings per month awaiting further decisions.

“He will get his new contract as NCBA chairman, but until then his current contract is still as CBA chief executive,” Mr Gachora said in an interview.

“As a publicly listed entity we will disclose fully his remuneration and you will see what the board decides.”

advertisement

He said a decision was made to leave all contracts unchanged, adding that changes would start from this month at the earliest.

Once his contract switches to reflect his non-executive role, his compensation is expected to drop substantially. Most banks pay their CEOs more than 15 times what their chairmen receive as fees and allowances.

“It wasn’t about remuneration, but about where we can get the most value from all of us,” Mr Gachora said of the board changes.

“Isaac knows Kenyan banking inside out and so our thoughts were that he can support us on digital strategy and also give guidance on banking system.”

Mr Awuondo is also expected to play a crucial role during the transition period that involves integrating the culture of the two former separate entities.

Contract changes require notices, usually running to up to six months for top executives meaning that abrupt changes to pay can easily amount to breach of contract and attract litigation.

KCB Group #ticker:KCB took almost a similar approach when it appointed its group regional businesses director Paul Russo as the CEO of the recently acquired National Bank of Kenya (NBK).