BAT joins race for coronavirus vaccine

British American Tobacco #ticker:BAT (BAT) has entered the race to develop a Covid-19 vaccine through its US-based subsidiary Kentucky BioProcessing (KBP).

KBP said its project was in pre-clinical testing and that if all goes well, between one and three million doses of the vaccine could be manufactured per week beginning in June.

“While KBP remains a commercial operation, the intention is that its work around the Covid-19 vaccine project will be carried out on a not for profit basis,” BAT said in a statement.

There are no US Food and Drug Administration-approved vaccines or treatments save for authorisation to use hydroxychloroquine sulfate and chloroquine phosphate to treat Covid-19 patients.

“We are engaged with the US Food and Drug Administration and are seeking guidance on next steps. We have also engaged with the UK’s Department for Health and Social Care, and BARDA in the US, to offer our support and access to our research with the aim of trying to expedite the development of a vaccine for Covid-19,” Dr David O’Reilly, director of scientific research, BAT said.

BAT joins legacy drugmakers and small startups who have stepped forward with plans to develop vaccines or treatments that target the infection caused by the coronavirus.

About 35 companies and academic institutions are racing to create such a vaccine.