Companies Barclays to take over First Assurance’s life segment

A past First Assurance event. FILE PHOTO | NMG

The Insurance Regulatory Authority (IRA) has cleared Barclays Life Assurance Kenya (Blak) to take over the life policy business of First Assurance, coming about four years after the South Africa-based firm bought a controlling stake in the Kenyan company for about Sh2.9 billion.

The move increases local competition even as Absa Group, formerly Barclays Africa, looks to use its Kenya presence as a launch pad to the East African region.

“The Insurance Regulatory Authority approves the transfer of the long-term insurance business of First Assurance Company Limited to Barclays Life Assurance Kenya Limited,” the industry regulator said in a gazette notice on Friday.

The deal will also see all employees working under the life insurance department at First Assurance absorbed by Blak in the transfer.

IRA’s nod, dated end of last month, paves the way for the transfer of about 100 corporates in the firm’s life portfolio.

advertisement

It also comes about four months after Blak invited clients, directors, policyholders and shareholders opposed to the transfer to raise the matter with the industry regulator.