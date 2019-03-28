Companies Bidco launches new Sh70 energy drink

Consumer goods maker Bidco Africa Group is the latest firm seeking to tap into Kenyans thirst for energy drinks with a new product line dubbed Reaktor, making it the third such launch in the market this year.

The drink packaged in 300ml bottle retailing at Sh70 per bottle.

Bidco hopes to disrupt the market that has for a long time been dominated by foreign brands such as Red Bull and Monster.

The family-owned business has in the past two years embarked on a product diversification drive to create new revenue streams in the wake of growing competition.

The launch comes just days after Kevian Kenya, the maker of Afia and Pick N’ Peel juice brands, announced that it had ventured into production of energy drinks.