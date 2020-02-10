Companies Blue Band races after consumers with new brands

Blue Band has been in Kenya since 1950s. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Dutch-based firm Upfield Monday unveiled three new brands of Blue Band margarine spread in the Kenyan market, two years after acquiring the iconic brand from Unilever.

As part of its diversification in the Kenyan market, Upfield, is hoping to use the brands to tap changing consumer tastes.

The new products include Blue Band Peanut Butter, Blue Band Real Mayonnaise and Blue Band Cold Pressed Canola oil.

Upfield East & Southern Africa Managing Director Peter Muchiri said the company is repositioning Blue Band to drive sales.

“We observed that our customers want a variety in the spreads. That has seen the introduction of our new products,” said Mr Muchiri.

Blue Band has been in Kenya since 1950s. Unilever sold the margarine business to KKR, a US private equity firm for Sh824 billion to focus on fast-moving consumer goods in the personal care category.