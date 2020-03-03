Companies Blue Band scores ‘A’ in food safety

Blue Band has been in Kenya since 1950s. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Global food safety and quality management inspection firm, AIB has granted Blue Band margarine plant in Nairobi an ‘A’ status for maintaining high food safety and quality standards.

In a statement, Blue Band brand owner, Upfield, said AIB evaluated the facility where it found that staff and all processes met set Good Manufacturing Practices.

AIB said this improved Upfield’s rating from ‘B’ status achieved during an independent inspection by AIB experts last year.