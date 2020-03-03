Blue Band scores ‘A’ in food safety

Companies
Blue Band scores ‘A’ in food safetyWednesday, March 4, 2020 0:01
By JAMES KARIUKI
Global food safety and quality management inspection firm, AIB has granted Blue Band margarine plant in Nairobi an ‘A’ status for maintaining high food safety and quality standards.
In a statement, Blue Band brand owner, Upfield, said AIB evaluated the facility where it found that staff and all processes met set Good Manufacturing Practices.
AIB said this improved Upfield’s rating from ‘B’ status achieved during an independent inspection by AIB experts last year.
Upfield East and Southern Africa managing director Peter Muchiri said AIB’s audit confirmed measures to boost quality were bearing fruit.