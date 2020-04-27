Companies Bolt installs plastic film barrier to curb virus spread

Estonian-based ride-hailing app Bolt has introduced new measures to curb the Covid-19 pandemic during taxi trips. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Estonian-based ride-hailing app Bolt has introduced new measures to curb the Covid-19 pandemic during taxi trips.

The firm has launched Bolt Protect service at no extra cost, which ensures cars under this category are fitted with a protective plastic film-ensuring a barrier between the driver and passenger.

“We provide our drivers with a step-by-step guide on how they can build a protective sheet, instruct them on proper ventilation and cleaning of the car,” said Bolt Kenya country manager Ola Akinnusi.

Bolt also encourages cashless payments for trips taken.

The plastic film, Bolt formerly Taxify said, limits airflow between the driver and passenger ensuring safety of those using the service. Bolt said this reduces the possibility of the virus spreading through droplets expelled by sneezes or coughs from an infected person.

advertisement