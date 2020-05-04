Companies Bolt launches courier service in revenue growth push

Taxi-hailing app Bolt has launched a courier service that allow firms to deliver goods to their customers.

Courier prices will be based on Bolt’s budget service that charges Sh25 per kilometre and Sh4 per minute.

The tech and transport company formerly known as Taxify yesterday launched the new Bolt Business delivery service in Africa including Kenya and Europe to widen their service offering and revenue sources.

The new service will connect businesses with drivers listed on the Bolt platform and firms can send multiple deliveries using a single car.

Bolt is seeking to run away with the courier service in Kenya where it has stepped up its activities challenge to Uber’s dominance.

Bolt is currently available in five markets in Africa including Kenya, Ghana, Uganda, South Africa and Nigeria.

“We launched Bolt Business Delivery to leverage our experience in operations and logistics and make use of our technology and the large network of drivers we have across Kenya during a time when a lot of people are forced to stay at home,” said Ola Akinnusi, Country Manager of Kenya.

The service will allow the vendors to track the delivery of goods in real-time with the end-customer getting SMS notification about the estimated delivery time and the details of the sender.

The tech and transport company has raised more than $200 million (Sh20 billion) from investors since its launch in 2013.

Analysts expect Bolt to use its war-chest to expand operations in untapped markets, particularly in the developing world, as well as to eat into those controlled by its bigger rivals.

“The service can be used by all kinds of businesses, to facilitate all kinds of delivery ranging from delivery of essentials like groceries to household items, LPG, pharmaceutical products — any business that needs a delivery service that can cover the last mile, manage item returns and handle multiple drop-offs,” said Ola.

The launch of the new service comes about a year after the firm launched a taxi app service for corporates, enabling employees to take rides at the expense of the employer.

It also follows Bolt’s diversification efforts to grow revenue streams owing to growing competition in the sector.

Bolt has in the past divulged that it will launch food delivery service locally after introducing the service across the Europe markets in August last year.