Companies Book retailer Text Book Centre diversifies to IT, art

Educational and office supplies firm Text Book Centre (TBC) has opened its flagship 20,000-square feet outlet at Sarit Centre, Nairobi as it diversifies into ICT and selling art amid a regional expansion plan.

TCB also launched an e-commerce platform to sell its wares to customers in Uganda, Sudan, Somalia, Malawi, Zanzibar and Tanzania in a bid to boost its reach across the region.

TBC co-founder and chairman Bachubal Shah said the firm was well-placed for its next growth phase where its second and third generation siblings were actively involved in the business at different levels.

“Myself and my co-founder Meneklal Rughani envisaged a business that outlives us into second and third generations where each beneficiary must subscribe to the strong values of education. Our children are actively involved in driving this business to the next level,” he said.

He said the firm’s business’ strategy was to evolve with the times where education is delivered via offline and online platforms where customers have access to all books on sale on a preview basis before purchase as it has been the case.

The spacious outlet, at the family owned Sarit Centre complex, was commissioned by First Lady Margaret Kenyatta in the company of Education secretary George Magoha.

The store has a children’s section, an art gallery showcasing Kenyan art, a lounge section for customers to read books and participate in book clubs as well as an IT section where customers try out new technologies on sale as well as gaming devices.

“As we expand within the country to better serve the devolved county structures, our key focus is to become the leading bookstore in East Africa and eventually a Pan-African powerhouse in the bookstore space,” said TBC group managing director Armand Houahu.

TBC, established in 1964, has partnerships with publishing brands such as Pearson Education, Oxford University Press and Cambridge University Press in additional to local book publishing houses.