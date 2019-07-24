Companies Cab drivers dispute moves to Parliament

Striking Uber drivers at Uhuru Park in Nairobi last week. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Makueni Senator Mutula Kilonzo has asked Members of Parliament to launch a probe into grievances raised by local digital cab drivers against hailing firms as their industrial action entered its second week to protest reduced earnings.

Mr Kilonzo has written to the Senate Committee on Labour and Social Welfare, in a letter dated June 19, asking Parliament to interrogate the local taxi app landscape.

He asked the committee to explain in detail how Kenya benefits from the presence of Uber, Bolt (ex-Taxify) and other ride hailing apps and how the State has shielded the drivers from exploitation.

Drivers and partners, under the Digital Taxi Forum lobby, have been on a go slow since last week Monday owing to what they term as depressed earnings, coming about 10 months after a similar strike.

The senator has asked legislators to investigate the “skewed” profit sharing agreements between the drivers and proprietors of the cab hailing apps.

“Explain the payment agreements between the drivers, apps managers and business partnerships, among others, under Kenyan law and or any other legislation,” said Mr Kilonzo.

“Explain the rationale for the remission by the drivers of 25 percent of their collection, which is unfair labour practice tantamount to latter-day slavery and violates the minimum wage principle under the country’s labour laws.”

Mr Kilonzo now joins the lobby in seeking an audience with all the players to bring the pricing stalemate to an end.

The strike had left companies and people that rely on the apps stranded for more than a week with the rates, for the few available vehicles, ging over the roof.