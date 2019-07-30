Companies Calls for changes to Insolvency Act

Imperial Bank customer protests in October 2016 after the lender was put under receivership. FILE PHOTO | NMG

A section of experts has called for more education and dissemination of the Insolvency Act 2015 to facilitate its understanding by ordinary creditors who are affected when companies are placed under administration or liquidated over debts.

Mr Evanson Njaramba, a commercial law lecturer at the University of Nairobi, said it was difficult for many creditors owed money by failing companies to understand the Act without seeking legal advice, which piles an extra expense for small businesses.

“We need to consider the issue of access by lay persons who owe these companies little amounts of money, they should read the Act and understand it without going to a lawyer,” he said at a forum of Insolvency experts in Nairobi on Tuesday.