Companies Carbacid earnings fall on NSE tumble

Nairobi Securities Exchange. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Carbacid Investments' profit fell 11.4 percent to Sh264.5 million, the lowest in a decade weighed down by falling stock prices at the Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE).

The fall in profit for the financial year ended July 2019 from previous year’s Sh298.5 million marks the fifth straight year of falling profits for Carbacid.

However, this was above the board’s expectation given it had signalled a 25-per cent drop in earnings through a profit warning in March, citing poor performance from its investment portfolio.

The firm, with investments in carbon-dioxide gas production, posted an 11.5-per cent growth in sales to Sh630.5 million. However, the bottomline was hurt by reduced gain on valuation of its investment property and loss of value in investments in NSE-listed firms.

“The group was negatively impacted by unrealised loss on equity holdings in listed companies of Sh55 million,” the firm said.

advertisement

This means if it was to sell its shares in listed companies by the end of July, it would have incurred a loss of Sh55 million. NSE investors lost a combined Sh90 billion in the first half of the current year.

Fair value gain on investment property was Sh4.6 million, being 62 percent lower than previous year’s gain of Sh12.2 million. This is on account of depressed prices of property as the prevailing credit squeeze hurt demand.

A steady decline in the local carbon dioxide business over time has seen the listed company rely more on its investment arm than on holdings in treasuries, listed equities and real estate.

The firm’s main customers for its carbon dioxide business have been food and beverage manufacturers that use the gas as a preservative or to enhance the flavour of their products.

The board has recommended payment of final dividend of Sh0.70 per share amounting to Sh176.39 million. This is the same as the payout in 2018. Investors are set to vote on approving the payout in the annual general meeting slated for December 5.