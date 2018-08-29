Companies Centum’s gains on real estate dip 35pc

Two Rivers Mall on Limuru Road in Nairobi. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Centum #ticker:ICDC has recorded a 35.18 per cent dip in gains on its real estate investments for the financial year ended last March, indicating slower growth of its property value in Kenya.

The balance sheet gains dropped to Sh4.18 billion from Sh6.45 billion the year before, the NSE-listed investment firm says in its annual report.

"Consistent with the decelerated capital appreciation in Kenya’s real estate market in 2017, the fair value gains on our investment properties decreased by Sh2.3 billion year on year, representing a 35 per cent decrease,” Centum says in the report published Monday.

The firm’s real estate ventures include its flagship mixed-use Two Rivers Development Ltd (TRDL) in Nairobi which contributed the highest share to its net asset value at 14.76 per cent, Pearl Marina in Uganda and Vipingo in Kilifi County.

About 75 per cent of the 67,000 square-metre retail space at Two Rivers Mall has been let, while nine per cent of the 21,000 sqm of the high-end office space - opened in November 2017 - had been snapped up by last March.

“Two Rivers Development rolled out phase two infrastructure project aimed at servicing the remaining land. This will involve laying the trunk infrastructure up to plot boundaries,” Centum, which controls 58.3 per cent of 102-acre Two Rivers, said Centum.

“Going forward, TRDL will also roll out an intensive plot sales campaign aimed at selling bulk rights to serviced land.”

The firm plans to sell serviced and unserviced land after getting regulatory approvals for its 10,254-acre Vipingo Ridge to unlock value for shareholders.