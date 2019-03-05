Companies Centum unit inks deal to hire NYS graduates

National Youth Service (NYS) recruits demonstrate their skills during their pass out parade at their College in Gilgil, Nakuru County on November 16, 2018. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Centum Investment’s security arm, Tribus TSG, will hire 300 people graduating from the National Youth Service (NYS) annually, following the signing of an MOU.

Under the deal, the NYS will facilitate recruitment and selection of youths for employment by Tribus TSG and help in processing of police clearance certificates for selected teams.

Tribus TSG will then deploy the youth to its diverse clientele base in sectors including NGOs, real estate, education, manufacturing, media and hospitality.

“Through this is MOU we will work closely with the National Youth Service to ensure that the opportunities created for these graduate’s aid in achieving the country’s economic agenda,” said Centum chief executive James Mworia.

The NYS graduates will be hired annually in nine job categories including safety and security, soft services and hard services.

Soft services includes hygiene technicians and consumable operators while hard services includes electrical and water service workers.

Big Four policy

Other graduates will be posted in Tribus’ ICT department, catering, hospitality, entertainment and events as well as construction and agriculture.

“As one of Kenya’s leading private sector organisations, we recognise the importance of not only empowering our youth but also giving them the opportunity to apply their learned skills,” he added.

Centum said the move is in support of government’s agenda of creating employment opportunities within its Big Four policy.

Tribus TSG is a wholly Centum Investment Plc subsidiary founded in 2017 with its core business revolving around Security Management, Training and Governance.

The company has since evolved into a solutions company with a full spectrum of offering in Security Management, Facility management, Customer Facing Services and Entertainment.