Coca-Cola rolls out Sh3.5bn water plan

Coca-Cola rolls out Sh3.5bn water planThursday, March 21, 2019 20:31
Kenya is among 41 African countries benefitting from a Sh3.5 billion kitty by global beverages firm Coca Cola that will provide clean and safe water to six million people across the continent.
The initiative will entail laying pipes and construction of storage facilities in Isiolo, Kitui, Kisumu, Nairobi, Naivasha, Nakuru and Mombasa, Maragua, Sagana and Thika.
“One million Kenyans will enjoy access to clean water, sanitation and hygiene programs with our target being to provide clean and safe water to another 400,000 Kenyans by 2020,” Coca Cola said.
The programme, dubbed ‘Replenish Africa Initiative (RAIN), was initiated by Coca Cola Foundation and has attracted investments from public and private sector institutions among them Millennium Water Alliance, The Nature Conservancy, Water and Sanitation for the Urban Poor (WSUP) and Amref Health Africa.
