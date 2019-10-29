Companies
Company issues international health cover
Local insurance administrator Kenbright has partnered with UK-based medical underwriter and evacuations facilitator Collinson Global Lounge Network to launch an international healthcare plan that will allow affluent Kenyans to get treatment at their choice.
Kenbright CEO Ezekiel Macharia said the plan gives frequent flyers, affluent Kenyans, executives and employees of multinational companies access to world-class medical services.
“The partnership not only offers Collinson’s international insurance and assistance capabilities, but will also harness local technology in Kenya, enabling Kenyans to easily subscribe and pay for the cover,” he said.
The inpatient cover ranges between Sh100 million to Sh400 million catering for cases requiring emergency air evacuations, complex surgery and transplants.
“Anyone can take up this insurance where those aged between 18 and 59 years pay Sh200,000 annually while senior citizens (above 60) pay Sh1 million annually for the cover,” he said.
Beneficiaries can access healthcare from facilities under the BMI Hospital Group, including The Clementine Hospital and The London Independent Hospital in Britain. Other sare Milpark Hospital, Netcare Sunninghill and Netcare Park Lane in South Africa.
“The new product seeks to take away worries that Kenyans experience when they fall ill while abroad by giving them access to a network of medical providers for digital doctor services, medical second opinion and traveller support services,” added Mr Macharia.
Collinson’s head of insurance Lawrence Watts said they realised there was an urgent need for access to better medical treatment in Kenya and abroad.
“With healthcare infrastructure under pressure, especially within critical care, providing healthcare alternatives to consumers is vital. Companies in Kenya can give employees and their families access to the best possible overseas treatment through our worldwide network of partners,” he said.
