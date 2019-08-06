Companies Court extends orders barring Nestlé from liquidating firm

The High Court has extended interim orders restraining Nestlé Kenya from instituting a liquidation petition over an alleged Sh17.4 million debt against a consumer goods distribution company.

Justice Patrick Otieno extended the orders against the food and drink multinational that is seeking to recover the debt from Sawand Care Products Ltd pursuant to a statutory notice it (Nestlé) issued.

The move is pending inter-parties hearing of an application by Sawand Care Products, which was not heard weeks ago as scheduled.

According to the plaintiff, Nestlé Kenya by a letter dated November 16 last year demanded the money without disclosing how the figure had been arrived at.

In its suit papers, Sawand claims that initially Nestlé had issued a demand letter dated May 15 last year seeking payment of Sh25.2 million.

Sawand says it entered into a distributorship agreement with the multinational on September 20, 2016 and ending on March 31 last year.

According to Sawand, the agreement appointed it as the sole distributor of Nestle products within the coast region.

“The plaintiff (Sawand) sometime in late 2017 noticed falsified entries and other irregularities in accounting for the products supplied and brought the information to the defendant’s attention,” part of the suit documents state.

In its grounds of opposition, Nestle Kenya wants the application against it by Sawand Care Products dismissed.

The food and drink firm termed the application as an abuse of the court process.