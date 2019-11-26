Companies DTB’s nine-month profit hits Sh5.6bn

A customer at a Diamond Trust Bank ATM at Garden City Mall in Nairobi. PHOTO | SALATON NJAU

DTB Group #ticker:DTK recorded a 7.1 percent jump in net earnings in the nine months ended September, helped by lower costs.

The lender’s net profit in the review period stood at Sh5.6 billion compared to Sh5.2 billion the year before.

Its loan loss provisions dropped 63.6 percent to Sh870.2 million from Sh2.3 billion despite the stock of gross defaults rising 9.5 percent to Sh17.9 billion.

The reduced provisioning contributed to total operating expenses declining 12.5 percent to Sh9.4 billion. DTB also reduced its interest expenses by 6.6 percent to Sh10.7 billion even as deposits grew marginally to Sh283 billion.

It joins other Kenyan banks whose cost of funds dropped significantly in the review period, indicating increased liquidity.

DTB’s non-interest income rose 5.7 percent to Sh4.3 billion, mostly due to a surge in foreign exchange trading income.

Its interest income meanwhile dropped 7.2 percent to Sh24.5 billion as its loan book and investments in government debt declined marginally.

The bank’s lending to customers contracted 2.8 percent to Sh192 billion while its holdings of treasuries receded 1.1 percent to Sh97.5 billion. Interest rates on government bonds have trended downwards in the past few years as banks flocked to the fixed income securities in the wake of the rate caps that were recently scrapped.