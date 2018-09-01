Companies Deacons net loss widens on sales dip

Deacons East Africa chief executive Muchiri Wahome. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Garment retailer Deacons loss widened to Sh229.5 million in the six months ended June compared to Sh180.4 million last year, as its revenues fell by more than half.

The Nairobi Securities Exchange-listed firm suffered from the closure of operations of Mr Price that pushed down revenues by 20.7 per cent. Cash constraints led to a decline in stock levels across most stores, leading to reduced margins.

“Following the sale of Mr Price franchised business, the net sales for the group decreased by 20.7 per cent for the remaining business while the overall decrease (factoring in discontinued operations) was 65 per cent,” said the firm in a public notice.

The company singled out the F&F brand as having continued to register good performance to the point of showing that it has the potential to grow into a chain of stores.