Companies Djibouti sea fibre optic cable to go live in June 2020

The regional 4,854-kilometre undersea fibre optic cable, whose landing point in Kenya will be managed by Telkom Kenya, is expected to be completed by June next year.

The project sponsored by Djibouti Telecom, dubbed DARE 1, will offer high-speed internet connections between Kenya, Djibouti and Somalia.

The venture’s partners say all the manufacturing aspects are complete and the remaining works are progressing.

“The system is on track to be ready for commercial traffic in June, 2020,” they said in a statement.

The four cable landing points are located in port cities along the eastern coast of Africa and will enable enhanced communication and connection with other cable systems around the world.

Telkom Kenya’s senior manager Kebaso Mokogi said the investment will offer diversity in the routing of traffic and provide for fibre continuity, cognisant of the risk at the high seas.

“The development of regional backbones such as the DARE-1 will also increase access to data in the region, with eventual gains being realised on cost for the end consumer,” Mr Mokogi said.

Completion of the project will add to Telkom Kenya’s interest in undersea cable infrastructure. The company owns a 23 percent stake in TEAMS, a 5,000 kilometre undersea fibre optic cable through Fujairah, UAE; a 10 percent stake in LION2, another 2,700 kilometre undersea fibre optic cable through Mauritius.