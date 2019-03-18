Companies Dutch bike maker Kibo Africa rides on policy to lift sales

A rider trying out a Kibo bike K150 model. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Dutch Motorcycle maker Kibo Africa says it is banking on a State policy to prioritise locally manufactured goods to grow its sales.

The firm, which ventured into the Kenyan market two years ago, said it welcomes President Uhuru Kenyatta’s statement that the government will only procure locally assembled vehicles as it is seen to refer by extension to the motor industry.

“We are encouraged by the policy,” said Kibo Africa chief executive and founder Huib Van de Grijspaarde. He was speaking during the launch of the firm’s latest motorcycle model dubbed the Kibo K250, a step of its Kibo K150 which sold over 200 units in its first year.The company says it has so far pumped about Sh11 billion into its Kenya operations and is eyeing sale of 2,000 units a year of its latest model.