EABL's boss pay jumps to Sh95 million

EABL managing director Andrew Cowan. FILE PHOTO | NMG

East African Breweries Limited (EABL) managing director, Andrew Cowan, took his place as corporate Kenya’s eighth best-paid manager last year with an annual compensation of Sh95.05 million or an equivalent Sh7.92 million per month.

The brewer’s annual report released Friday shows Mr Cowan’s salary jumped 24.09 per cent in the period from Sh73.6 million a year earlier on the back of a hefty bonus and additional benefits.

The NSE-listed firm paid Mr Cowan Sh34.9 million in salaries in the period, an increase of 40.09 per cent from a year earlier, and Sh10 million in form of a bonus (nil bonus previous year), Sh26.2 million in allowances (down 23.47 per cent from last year) and Sh23.7 million in benefits, up 66.42 per cent from the year before.

Kenya Breweries Limited (KBL) managing director Jane Karuku, a director at EABL, recorded an annual compensation of Sh36.1 million in the period or the equivalent of Sh3 million per month, the report shows.

Ms Karuku’s compensation was down 35.15 per cent in the period from Sh55.7 million a year earlier largely on account of a 60 per cent drop in bonus to Sh10 million from Sh25 million a year earlier and a 26.19 per cent decrease in allowances. She however saw her salary go up by 5.62 per cent to Sh27.2 million in the period as her benefits remained flat at Sh999,000 in the period.

EABL finance director Gyorgy Geiszl’s annual compensation remained largely flat at Sh50.4 million or the equivalent of Sh4.2 million in the period from Sh50.6 a year earlier.

The brewer links its remuneration policy to the performance of the company and individual performance of employees.