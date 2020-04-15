Companies Emirates adds two Nairobi cargo flights

Emirates SkyCargo has introduced two weekly flights to Nairobi as demand for freight transport grows amid low capacity, coming as a major boost to local exporters.

The carrier is using its passenger aircraft from Nairobi to Dubai to evacuate cargo, making it one of the few airlines that are still operating in the route after many operators pulled out due to the Covid-19 disruption.

The airline has established this short term schedule, which utilises the bellyhold capacity on its wide body Boeing 777-300 ER passenger aircraft to supplement the cargo capacity offered by its freighter aircraft from Nairobi and Eldoret.