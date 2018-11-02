Companies Ex-NBK boss sues for Sh453m compensation

Former National Bank of Kenya (NBK) #ticker:NBK chief executive Munir Sheikh Ahmed is seeking a Sh453 million compensation for his dismissal from the lender in April 2016, making it one of the largest claims an employee has ever made against an employer in Kenya.

Mr Munir, who was removed from his position for alleged cooking of books, wants the bank to reinstate him to the position of managing director on the terms he enjoyed prior to his termination or be paid salary and allowances for the 76 months that were remaining on his contract.

The former bank executive says in a petition before the Employment and Labour Relations Court that he was irregularly removed from his position contrary to the relevant employment laws, forcing him to challenge the decision.

He is seeking the court’s declaration that his termination was “un-procedural, unfair, unlawful and wrongful” and contrary to the provisions of the Constitution, Employment Act and the Fair Administrative of Actions Act.

“The petitioner further prays, without prejudice to prayer for reinstatement, for payment of statutory entitlements, terminal dues, remainder of contract period buyout and damages in the sum of Sh453,489,133,” Mr Munir's lawyers told the court.

Justice Bryam Ongaya has asked Mr Munir and NBK to return to court on Monday for an inter-parties hearing of the case.

More than bank's profit

Should Mr Munir get the money he is asking for, it will be more than the Sh410.78 million net profit that NBK made in 2017.

The Sh453 million demand includes Sh198.3 million in salary for the remaining period, Sh49.58 million gratuity in lieu of pension, Sh9.5 million for utilities, Sh1.14 million servant allowance and a Sh3.8 million entertainment allowance.

Mr Munir is also asking for Sh2.53 million medical insurance, Sh7.6 million car benefit and Sh126 million in damages to remainder of his active career to 60 years.

He further wants NBK to retract the notice it put up linking him to misconduct and governance issues that rocked the lender in 2015.

“The respondent (NBK) breached the petitioner’s (Mr Munir) right to fair labour practices, the right to a fair disciplinary and administrative process and denied him adequate time and opportunity to respond to allegations against him,” the lawyers say in court papers.

Mr Munir, who had worked at Standard Chartered Bank in various capacities before joining NBK, alleges that he was given only one day to prepare before facing the bank’s disciplinary hearing held in March 2016 and had no access to his office.

“I was escorted out of my office by the respondent’s security team on instructions of the board of directors immediately the show cause letter was served. This was a humiliating, degrading and embarrassing experience,” Mr Munir says in a supporting affidavit.

Damaged reputation

He adds that by NBK allegedly finding him liable for gross misconduct, his over 20-year career and reputation has been damaged, causing him to be a pariah in professional and social life.

In April 2018, the Capital Markets Authority (CMA) fined Mr Munir Sh5 million, saying that he led the board and other senior managers to overstate profits of NBK for second and third quarters of 2015 in addition to siphoning about Sh1 billion from the bank’s coffers.

It also disqualified him from holding a board position in any publicly listed company or working for a licensed person for a period of three years.

However, in July, the High Court temporarily restrained CMA from demanding Sh5 million in fines after Mr Munir challenged the fine and ban.