Companies Facebook targets children in Africa with new product

Social media firm Facebook has released a video and messaging product for children aged between six and 12 in Kenya and other African countries.

The app dubbed Messenger Kids has features aimed at helping children connect with friends and family in a parent-controlled space.

“We know that parents are turning to technology more than ever to help their kids connect with friends and family online. With privacy, security and parental control at the heart of the app, Messenger Kids provides a safe, fun space, controlled by parents to do exactly that,” said Kojo Boakye, Facebook public policy director, Africa.

The app was initially released in the Americas and Europe before it was expanded into other markets.

Messenger Kids is full of features for children to connect with the people they love. Once parents set up an account, kids can start a one-on-one or group video chat.

The home screen shows them at a glance who they are connected to, and when those contacts are online. Parents can control and follow their child’s activities on the platform.