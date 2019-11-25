Companies Family Bank Q3 profit up nearly four times

Family Bank Chief Executive Officer Rebecca Mbithi addressing the bank's investor briefing at the Sarova Stanley on November 25, 2019. PHOTO | DIANA NGILA | NMG

Family Bank’s net earnings for the first nine months grew 3.75 times to Sh704.6 million driven by increased interest and non-interest income as operating costs reduced.

Net interest income increased by 6.2 percent to Sh5.18 billion supported by aggressive lending that led to 10.6 percent growth in loan book to Sh49.3 billion.

This was further supported by a rise in income from government paper and more than doubling of earnings from deposits and placements in other banks.

The lender’s non-interest income, mainly from fees and commissions on loans, grew by 11 percent to Sh2.05 billion.

“We have witnessed tremendous growth in all parameters. We maintained aggressive lending to micro, small and medium enterprises despite the rate cap, helping us to grow income while increasing quality of loan book,” said CEO Rebecca Mbithi.

The-tier II bank’s nine-month performance has surpassed the Sh244.2 million profit achieved in the full year ended December 2018, setting it on course for the best performance in four years.

Ms Mbithi projects a pre-tax profit of between Sh1.4 billion and Sh1.5 billion for the full year.

Family Bank last posted a net profit above Sh1 billion in 2015 (Sh1.98 billion) before dropping to Sh352.2 million in 2016 and a Sh1 billion loss in 2017.

Customer deposits grew 24.2 percent to Sh60.2 billion due to aggressive deposit mobilisation strategies that attracted more money from both individual and institutional partners.