Companies Fate of 23 new hotels uncertain on virus

The Tribe Hotel is among establishments that have either suspended operations or closed to cope with virus. PHOTO | MARTIN MUKANGU

The fate of 23 internationally branded hotels that were set to open shop in Kenya remains uncertain after Covid-19 crippled the local and international hospitality sector.

The hotels had promised to deliver 3,588 rooms before the global spread of coronavirus under deals captured under the Hotel Chain Development Pipelines in Africa 2020 report.

Most of the rooms (3,298) in Kenya’s pipeline were slated to be in Nairobi, though it remains unclear when and if at all the new signings and the hotels under construction will open.

“It is still too early to evaluate the impact (of Covid-19) on the time line,” said Bani Haddad Managing Director, Aleph Hospitality.

“It will largely depend on how long the borders will remain closed and when international traffic will resume. However, we estimate a delay of about 12 months.”

Aleph Hospitality are developing three properties across Kenya including one in Kisumu, an airport hotel in Nairobi and another at the coast.

“We see development activity slowing down considerably for a while, because of the supply-demand scenario, and also because of greater scarcity of funding. More hotels are likely to be pushed out into the “to be confirmed” (TBC) opening date category,” reads the Pipeline 2020 report.

The report indicates that hotel development in Africa will “slowdown, obviously, with those hotels under construction (57 percent of the pipeline rooms) delayed because construction sites are closed in the lock-down, and finance will be scarcer.

The chains’ development executives quoted in this report are unable to travel around, sniffing out and doing deals, because they and their potential owners are in lock-down, and the airlines are grounded.”

“We continue to work very closely with our partners, the local developers. It is no secret that the impact of the current pandemic on the travel and tourism industry has been dramatic in many ways,” said Mr Haddad.