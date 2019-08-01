Companies Faulu staff charged with conspiring to sell Sh150m building

They allegedly conspired to auction Ms Alice Wanjiru Wamwea’s residential house valued at Sh150 million. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Three Faulu Microfinance Bank employees and an auctioneer have been charged in court over irregular sale of a commercial building belonging to a city trader.

The lender's credit officers Amos Mugweru Mwangi, Peter Kefa Onsongo and Tom Jaseme together with auctioneer Robert Wamwere Maina, business lady Esther Muthoni Njoroge and trader Paul Njuki were charged with conspiring to auction Ms Alice Wanjiru Wamwea’s residential house valued at Sh150 million.

They were charged Thursday before Senior principal magistrate Kennedy Cheruiyot with conspiring to defraud Ms Wamwea. They denied the charges.

The director of public prosecutions (DPP) through a prosecuting counsel Edna Ntabo told the court they had hatched a plot to defraud Ms Wamwea of her property in Huruma Estate in Eastlands, Nairobi County.

Mr Mugweru Mwangi was separately charged with stealing Sh22 million from Ms Wamwea on diverse dates between August 6, 2014 and April 11, 2015.

Ms Njoroge, who was not present in court, was charged with forging the signature of Ms Wamwea on a Faulu Bank loan application form purporting to be the signature of the complainant.