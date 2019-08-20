Companies Female entrepreneurs lobby launches in Kenya

The launch of the Commonwealth Business Women Network Kenya chapter August 20, 2019 in Nairobi. PHOTO | DIANA NGILA | NMG

The Commonwealth Businesswomen’s Network (CBW), a lobby bringing together female entrepreneurs from 54 member States, Tuesday launched its local chapter as it looks to further empower women economically across the region.

The Kenya office comes two years after CBW Africa was launched at the end of 2017 as a strategic regional partner to Commonwealth business women working towards empowerment and leadership.

“It is what is called the Commonwealth Advantage. It is exciting to see CBW Kenya Chapter launched. The network will support women and help them grow their businesses for the country’s prosperity,” said CBW-Kenya Director Dr Josephine Ojiambo.

CBW is recognised by the 54 official Commonwealth governments across five continents.

To kick start operations of the local chapter, CBW-K will host an event on 18th September 2019 in Nairobi that will include an exhibition show casing positive contributions in women empowerment programmes within the CBW – K network.