Companies Furniture Palace opens showroom in Westlands

Home furnishings company Furniture Palace has opened a new showroom on Waruku Road in Westlands, expanding its reach in Nairobi.

The showroom, housed in the company’s recently erected building, occupies a total space of 80,000 square feet in four floors to include office, garden, home furniture, beddings and lightings.

It is expected to be opened to the public in March and brings the company’s total showrooms in Nairobi to eight.

Another showroom will be opened in Eldoret today, with construction underway for others in Embakasi and Brookside Drive in Nairobi.

The Kenyan firm is also adding a new branch in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

Furniture Palace’s managing director Rahul Haria said the new Westlands store is targeting upper middle class and the rich. It will seek to meet demand from increased construction of mid to high-end residential properties in Nairobi.

The store is expected to cater to customers from Gigiri, Lavington, Mountain View, Kitisuru, Runda and Westlands.