Geminia sets up new branch in Thika town

Geminia Insurance MD Ben Ndegwa (left) with general manager (life) Peter Gichuru. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Geminia Insurance has opened its eighth branch in Thika town in line with its ambitious plan of having offices in the 47 counties.

The company’s managing director Ben Ndegwa said the branch is a one-stop shop for general, life and investment solutions for its customers in Thika and the neighbouring regions.

He also assured businessmen, farmers and motorists who form part of its long list of clients that claims will be settled quickly.

"We want to assure our customers that we shall accord them pocket-friendly products and pay all claims in time to ensure that our clients get back their stock in time," said Mr Ndegwa.

The company plans to open a second branch in Kiambu town soon.

Speaking on behalf of Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu, trade chief executive Kigo Njenga welcomed Geminia into the county and promised continued support for investors.