Goldplat cuts full year losses to Sh39 million

Gold exploration in Migori. FILE PHOTO | NMG

London-based Goldplat Plc reduced operating losses in its Migori gold mine operation by 56 percent to £301,000 (Sh39.1 million) in the half year ended December.

The multinational’s local subsidiary, Kilimapesa Gold, had posted an operating loss of £686,845 (Sh89.2 million) a year earlier.

Commercial production remains suspended after Goldplat was unable to raise the funds required to run the operation.

However, it has allowed small-scale mining by local communities as a strategy of raising funds for maintenance.

“The processing of artisanal tailings continues and operating losses are lower than would have been,” Goldplat said.

Cash utilised in the operations stood at £141,000 (Sh18.3 million) in the review period compared to £388,545 (Sh50.5 million) the year before. The company says it did not incur any capital expenditure.

Receipt of VAT refunds enabled the company to reduce its liabilities.