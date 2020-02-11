Companies Great Lakes University loses battle for land

Great Lakes University of Kisumu has lost the legal battle against its sponsor and an international research organisation over land and assets.

The High Court said the Kisumu based university had no case to demand six parcels of land in western Kenya and Nairobi and some undisclosed assets from its sponsor—Tropical Institute of Community Health and Development in Africa.

The court heard that the sponsor was expected to transfer the assets to the university once the institution got accredited. The university was subsequently established on September 19, 2012 after getting a Charter from the Ministry of Higher Education, Science and Technology.

But in her judgment, Justice Thripsisa Cherere said: “I have not seen any evidence that TICH promised or assured that it would transfer its land to the university. The mere fact that TICH has allowed it to utilise its land does not in my considered view entitle the university to demand transfer of the same to its name.”

The institute did not defend the suit.

