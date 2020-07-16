Companies HF Group appoints techpreneur Dorcas Muthoni as non-executive director

Mortgage financier HF Group has appointed Dorcas Muthoni as a non–executive director of its subsidiary, HFC, effective May 26, 2020. PHOTO | NMG

Mortgage financier HF Group has appointed Dorcas Muthoni as a non–executive director of its mortgage refinancing subsidiary, HFC, effective May 26.

Dr Muthoni is an entrepreneur, computer scientist and founder of OpenWorld Ltd, a software consulting company she started at the age of 24.

She is expected to help direct HF Group’s strategy on its digital focus, drawing on her over 20 years’ experience in technology.

In July 2018, the lender launched its digital banking platform dubbed HF Whizz as part of its diversification strategy.

Dr Muthoni is also the founder of the regional organisation AfChix, a mentorship and capacity building initiative for women in computing across Africa.

Globally, she has been involved and honoured in technology leadership by the Internet Society (ISOC), World Economic Forum (WEF), AnitaB Institute and the Pompeu Fabra University (UPF) in Spain.

RETIRE

Meanwhile, Steve Omenge Mainda has retired as non-executive director and chairman of HF Group.

Dr Mainda joined the HF Group Board in July 2009.

The Board of Directors has said his stewardship has helped company grown and achieve milestones including a successful rights issue in 2015 that saw the company raise Sh3.5 billion on offering 116.6 million new shares.

His achievement also include redemption of tranche I and II of the Sh10 billion corporate bond in 2017 and 2019 respectively, and the reorganisation of the company to create a non-operating holding company, HF Group in 2015.

“”The Board of Directors appreciate deeply the stewardship of Dr Mainda spanning over 10 years and wish him every success in his future endeavours,” the company said in a statement.