Companies Harambee Sacco launches instant debit cards

The system is enabled by the Co-operative Bank of Kenya. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Harambee Sacco has rolled out instant issuance of debit cards eliminating the-14-day wait to match the practice among commercial banks.

The system is enabled by the Co-operative Bank of Kenya #ticker:COOP, which is also offering cheque book services to the sacco.

The instant replacement gives access to seamless Visa debit card services at ATMs, Co-op Bank agents as well as when shopping.

Harambee becomes the first to roll out the among saccos.

Harambee Sacco chairman Macloud Malonza said Wednesday that the new solution will significantly boost convenience.

advertisement

“The launch of this instant card issuance is timely, indeed overdue, as it will greatly enhance convenience for our members who from today will no longer have to wait for weeks before they receive their cards,” said Mr Malonza.

Mr Malonza asked sacco members to apply for the card to minimise branch visits and deepen cashless transactions especially in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic.

Harambee had more than 70,000 members and an asset base of Sh29.5 billion at end of last year.