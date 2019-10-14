Companies Hotpoint to dispose of uncollected goods at its stores

Electronics dealer Hotpoint Appliances has notified its customers to pick up uncollected goods brought in for repair last year failure to which the items will be disposed of.

Hotpoint Appliances in a gazette notice signed by G. S. Dadhley, its Head of Service, called customers to collect goods such as refrigerators, radios and kettles for repair or service within 30 days.

The notice, published on Friday, directed the customers to pick up at the service centres and showrooms at Sarit Centre, Ruiru or Mombasa’s Likoni branches.

“Notice is issued pursuant to the provisions of the Disposal of Uncollected Goods Act (Cap. 38) of the laws of Kenya, to all customers who brought the following goods: fridges, freezers, washing machines, cookers, TV’s, microwaves, CD’S, home-theatres, DVD’s, Radios, vacuum cleaners, kettles, toasters, irons, for repair or service on or before December 31, 2018,” said the notice in part.

“…and the said goods are still with Hotpoint Appliances Limited service centres and showrooms, Sarit Centre, Ruiru or Mombasa Likoni branches, that the said goods need to be collected upon payment of any outstanding charges within thirty (30) days from the date of publication of this notice.”

Hotpoint said the notice was the last reminder to its customers and would proceed to dispose of or sell to recover the cost of repair and storage.

Hotpoint Appliances was established in 1984 with its first store located at the Sarit Centre shopping mall. It has branches across major malls including Westgate and the Village Market.

Hotpoint acts as a local agent and distributor to a number of global brands including LG Electronics, Ariston, Westpoint and Kenwood.