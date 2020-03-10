Companies House team questions Kebs CEO appointment

Kenya Bureau of Standards MD Bernard Njiraini. PHOTO | DIANA NGILA

Parliament put Industrialism Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) Laurence Karanja to task to explain why Benard Njiraini was hired as Kenya Bureau of Standards chief executive when he came fifth in interviews.

The Trade committee demanded to know why then Industrialisation Cabinet Secretary Peter Munya disregarded notes by consultancy firm Deloitt that had picked three names among them Kenya Cooperative Creameries chief executive Nixon Sigey who scored 74 percent, Martin Chesire (73 per cent) Lucas Meso (71 percent).

Mr Munya rejected the three nominees and directed that the process be restarted where Geoffrey Karau Murira emerged tops. Mr Sigey came in second and Martin Chesire was third.

Mr Munya went ahead to pick Mr Njiraini who scored 62 percent at position five after Ishmael Fahmy Shaiye.

Mr Karanja told the committee chaired by Kieni MP Kanini Kega that the National Standards Council recommended to the minister the names of Mr Shaiye and Mr Njiraini as suitable candidates for the position of CEO from the shortlist.

advertisement